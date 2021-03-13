 Skip to main content
Birthday: Tipton — 90th
Birthday: Tipton — 90th

Tipton — 90th

MATTOON — Joe Tipton, of Mattoon, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, March 16. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born March 16, 1931, the son of Charles and Beulah Tipton. He married Marilyn (Stewart), deceased, on Aug. 27, 1962.

Their children are Carol Otto of Mattoon; John (Lora) Tipton and Diane (Steve) Roberts, all of Windsor; and Freda Wooley (deceased). They also have 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Mr. Tipton served in the U.S. Navy, retired from Agri-Fab and is a retired farmer.

Cards can be sent to him at 3501 Prairie, Mattoon, IL 61938

