Birthday: Welch — 90th

Welch — 90th
MATTOON — Beulah Welch will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, Nov. 29. A card shower will be held in her honor.
Her children are Gail (Russell) Rincker, Libby (Darrell) Hilligoss, and Edwin Lee Welch.
Cards may be sent to her at 2595 East 1900 North Road, Windsor, IL 61957.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today