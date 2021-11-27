Birthday: Welch — 90th

 Skip to main content
MATTOON — Beulah Welch will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, Nov. 29. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Her children are Gail (Russell) Rincker, Libby (Darrell) Hilligoss, and Edwin Lee Welch.

Cards may be sent to her at 2595 East 1900 North Road, Windsor, IL 61957.

