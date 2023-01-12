Families celebrate first two babies of 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln

MATTOON — Local families have been celebrating the first two babies of New Year's Day 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Blue eyed Braelyn Lee Paul was born at 4:14 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, measuring 20 inches in height, and having a full head of brown hair.

"She was supposed to have been here on the 11th, but I guess she decided she wanted to be here on the first," said Braelyn's mother, Cheyanna Wilson of Charleston.

Wilson said the newborn has already shown a silly personality and has been smiling a lot. She said Braelyn has been making a big impression on her father, Braden Paul, and her 5-year-old big sister, Anna Paul.

"Anna loves having a little sister. She is so excited," Wilson said.

Blue eyed Leeahnah Skylynn Curry was born at 8:51 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, measuring 20 1/2 inches in height, and having a full head of brown hair.

The newborn's mother, Sierra Curry of Neoga, said she first visited Sarah Bush Lincoln on New Year's Day in the morning with back pain and then returned in the evening. Curry said Leeahnah was excited to get home a few days later.

"She thinks everything is very interesting. There are lots of things to look at here. She will sleep for just five minutes and then she will wake up again," Curry said.