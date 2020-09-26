New Arrivals

 Skip to main content
Kennedy Schluter

SIDNEY — Leroy and Kelly (Hilligoss) Schluter of Sidney are parents of a daughter, Kennedy Lyn Schluter, born at 9:50 a.m. Aug 24, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Kennedy was 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was  19.5 inches long at birth.

Her grandparents are Wes and Debbie Hilligoss of Gays; and Lawrence and Carolyn Schluter (deceased) of Armstrong.

