New Arrivals

Olivia Blickenstaff

MATTOON — Levi and Kelsey (Zancha) Blickenstaff of Mattoon are parents of a daughter, Olivia Rose Blickenstaff, born at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Olivia was 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.

Her grandparents are Mike Blickenstaff of Mattoon; Sherri and Richard Ballinger of Mattoon; and Carolyn and Ralph Zancha of Lovington.

Natalie Cline

NEOGA — Joshua and Kierstin (VanHyfte) Cline of Neoga are parents of a daughter, Natalie Elaine Cline, born at 6:30 p.m. March 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Natalie was 4 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18.11 inches long at birth.

Her grandparents are Mike and Stephanie Cline of Windsor; and Michele and Scott VanHyfte of Gays.

Her great-grandparents are Carl and Mae Pearcy of Windsor; Fran Lanman of Mattoon; Marian Cliburn of Mattoon; Marie Eveland of Mattoon; and Mike and Brenda Cline of Joliet, Mont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.