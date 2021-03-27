New Arrivals

Olivia Blickenstaff
MATTOON — Levi and Kelsey (Zancha) Blickenstaff of Mattoon are parents of a daughter, Olivia Rose Blickenstaff, born at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
Olivia was 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.
Her grandparents are Mike Blickenstaff of Mattoon; Sherri and Richard Ballinger of Mattoon; and Carolyn and Ralph Zancha of Lovington.
Natalie Cline
NEOGA — Joshua and Kierstin (VanHyfte) Cline of Neoga are parents of a daughter, Natalie Elaine Cline, born at 6:30 p.m. March 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Natalie was 4 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18.11 inches long at birth.
Her grandparents are Mike and Stephanie Cline of Windsor; and Michele and Scott VanHyfte of Gays.
Her great-grandparents are Carl and Mae Pearcy of Windsor; Fran Lanman of Mattoon; Marian Cliburn of Mattoon; Marie Eveland of Mattoon; and Mike and Brenda Cline of Joliet, Mont.
