 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Arrivals
0 comments
New ARRIVALS

New Arrivals

{{featured_button_text}}

Allison Switzer

CHARLESTON — Andrew and Sarah Switzer of Charleston are parents of a daughter, Allison Marie Switzer, born at 7:45 a.m., Aug. 26, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Allison weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long at birth.

Her grandparents are Kathleen and the late Stephen Bence of Charleston; Klay and Jennifer Kirk of Ashmore; and Mark and Shannon Switzer, of Surprise, Ariz.

Her great-grandparents are the late Kenneth Bence of Charleston; Michael McKern of Ashmore; and Larry and Cheryl Switzer, of Arcola.

She has two brothers, Carson, age 11, and Jackson, age 2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News