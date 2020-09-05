New Arrivals

Allison Switzer
CHARLESTON — Andrew and Sarah Switzer of Charleston are parents of a daughter, Allison Marie Switzer, born at 7:45 a.m., Aug. 26, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
Allison weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long at birth.
Her grandparents are Kathleen and the late Stephen Bence of Charleston; Klay and Jennifer Kirk of Ashmore; and Mark and Shannon Switzer, of Surprise, Ariz.
Her great-grandparents are the late Kenneth Bence of Charleston; Michael McKern of Ashmore; and Larry and Cheryl Switzer, of Arcola.
She has two brothers, Carson, age 11, and Jackson, age 2
