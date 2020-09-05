New Arrivals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allison Switzer

CHARLESTON — Andrew and Sarah Switzer of Charleston are parents of a daughter, Allison Marie Switzer, born at 7:45 a.m., Aug. 26, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Allison weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long at birth.

Her grandparents are Kathleen and the late Stephen Bence of Charleston; Klay and Jennifer Kirk of Ashmore; and Mark and Shannon Switzer, of Surprise, Ariz.

Her great-grandparents are the late Kenneth Bence of Charleston; Michael McKern of Ashmore; and Larry and Cheryl Switzer, of Arcola.

She has two brothers, Carson, age 11, and Jackson, age 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.