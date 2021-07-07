Charleston Community Band to perform final show of season

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band will host its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kiwanis Park.
Those attending the free concern are encouraged to bring an umbrella. The concert will be canceled if the weather becomes severe.
This week's setlist includes:
- "The Star Spangled Banner"
- "Under The Double Eagle March"
- "Cartoon Carnival"
- "Abide With Me"
- "Tijuana Brass in Concert"
- "String of Pearls"
- "What A Wonderful World"
- "Hello, Goodbye" (Songs of the Beatles)
- "I Saw The Light"
- "Uptown Funk"
- "The Best of Chicago"
- "Curtain Call"
- "British Eighth March"
Though this will be the last concert including the whole band, the Charleston Community Jazz Band will host two performances in August. The jazz band will play at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 18th Street Farmers Market and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Kiwanis Park Amphitheatre.