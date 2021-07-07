Charleston Community Band to perform final show of season

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band will host its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kiwanis Park.

Those attending the free concern are encouraged to bring an umbrella. The concert will be canceled if the weather becomes severe.

Though this will be the last concert including the whole band, the Charleston Community Jazz Band will host two performances in August. The jazz band will play at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 18th Street Farmers Market and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Kiwanis Park Amphitheatre.