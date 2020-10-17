 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
0 comments
editor's pick

COLES COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

{{featured_button_text}}

Dustin Lee Olinger and Destany Kristina Jo Barker, both of Charleston

Charles Allen Burrell Jr. and Faith Alexis Freedom Bathe, both of Mattoon

Seth Cy Asbell and Kathleen Danielle White, both of Gallatin, Tennessee

William Lloyd Williamson and Katie Mae Young, both of Mattoon

Dylan Martin Sanders and Deanna Elaine Eveland, both of Mattoon

Kyle Matthew Hanks of Gays and Peyton Rae-Lyn Welton of Mattoon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News