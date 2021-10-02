ENGAGEMENT: Curtis Campbell and Hannah Bell

Curtis Campbell and Hannah Bell

FORT POLK, La. — Curtis James Campbell and Hannah Danielle Bell, both of Mattoon, currently of Fort Polk, Louisiana, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Melbourne “Corky” Dean Campbell and the late Joanna Campbell of Mattoon.

She is the daughter of Jon Eric Bell and Lynette Dawn Bell of Silsbee, Texas.

The bride-elect graduated from Mattoon High School, class of 2011. She also has a bachelors degree in linguistics from Montclair State University, class of 2015, in Montclair, N.J. She is employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Mattoon, but is currently serving as active duty Army in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Her fiancé graduated Mattoon High School, Class of 2003. He is a contracted landscaping specialist through Munie Green Care at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

They plan to be married Oct. 23.

