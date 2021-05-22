ENGAGEMENT: David Cook and Holly Watson

David Cook and Holly Watson

CHARLESTON — David Cook and Holly Watson, both of Charleston, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Elaine Cook of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Rick and Jini Watson of Charleston.

The bride-elect is a 2001 graduate of Charleston High School; and a 2006 graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She is currently employed in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.

Her fiancé is a 1996 graduate of Hazelwood East; and a 2008 graduate of IHM. He is currently employed as part of the Air Evac Lifeteam.

They plan to be married Oct. 16, 2021.

