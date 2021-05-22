 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ENGAGEMENT: David Cook and Holly Watson
0 comments
editor's pick
ENGAGEMENT

ENGAGEMENT: David Cook and Holly Watson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cook, Watson, Eng

David Cook and Holly Watson

CHARLESTON — David Cook and Holly Watson, both of Charleston, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Elaine Cook of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Rick and Jini Watson of Charleston.

The bride-elect is a 2001 graduate of Charleston High School; and a 2006 graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She is currently employed in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.

Her fiancé is a 1996 graduate of Hazelwood East; and a 2008 graduate of IHM. He is currently employed as part of the Air Evac Lifeteam.

They plan to be married Oct. 16, 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News