ENGAGEMENT: Joseph Thomas and Abigail Cabage

Joseph Thomas and Abigail Cabage

CHARLESTON — Joseph Thomas and Abigail Cabage, both of Charleston, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Edward and Carla Thomas of Charleston, the owners of Bike and Hike in Charleston and Effingham. She is the daughter of Dr. John Cabage, Ph.D (professor at EIU), and Sue Cabage of Charleston.

The bride-elect is a 2017 graduate of Charleston High School (Homecoming Queen 2016); and is currently majoring in Career and Technical Education: Family Consumer Science at Eastern Illinois University.

Her fiancé is a 2017 graduate of Charleston High School (Homecoming King 2016); and is currently majoring in Network Administration and Radio Television at Lake Land College.

They plan to be married in the summer of 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.