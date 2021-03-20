 Skip to main content
ENGAGEMENT: Joshua Mears and Savannah Esarey
ENGAGEMENT: Joshua Mears and Savannah Esarey

Mears, Esarey, ENG

Joshua Mears and Savannah Esarey

CHARLESTON — Joshua Mears and Savannah Esarey, both of Charleston, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Emily Floyd of Charleston, and Harold and Sandra Meers of Charleston, S.C. She is the daughter of Mark and Deborah Esarey of Charleston.

They were engaged on Dec. 4, 2020, and plan on to be married Dec. 4, 2021.

