ENGAGEMENT: Joshua Meers and Savannah Esarey

Joshua Meers and Savannah Esarey
CHARLESTON — Joshua Meers and Savannah Esarey, both of Charleston, announce their engagement.
He is the son of Emily Floyd of Charleston, and Harold and Sandra Meers of Charleston, S.C. She is the daughter of Mark and Deborah Esarey of Charleston.
They were engaged on Dec. 4, 2020, and plan on to be married Dec. 4, 2021.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today