ENGAGEMENT: Justin Hite and Lauren Haskins

Justin Hite and Lauren Haskins 
Justin Hite and Lauren Haskins

CHARLESTON — Jeffrey and Laura Haskins of rural Arcola announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Haskins to Justin Hite, both of Charleston.

He is the son of Derrick Hite of Charleston.

The bride-elect is currently a registered neurology nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

Her fiancé is currently employed at Eastern Illinois University as a building service worker.

They will be married April 30, 2022, at the Wedding Barn in Iuka, and are planning to honeymoon immediately following their wedding date, but have not decided on the location.

