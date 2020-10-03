ENGAGEMENT: Keith Compton and Emilee Greenwell

Keith Compton and Emilee Greenwell

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Adrian and Donna Greenwell of Casey announce the engagement of their daughter Emilee Greenwell to Keith Compton, both of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is the son of Rick and Teri Compton of Cincinnati.

The bride-elect is a 2008 graduate of Casey-Westfield High School; and a 2014 graduate of Saint Louis University as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. She is currently employed as a Physical Therapist at Tri Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Cincinnati.

Her fiancé is a 2008 graduate of Elder High School, and a 2014 graduate of Saint Louis University as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He is currently employed as a Physical Therapist at Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati.

They plan to be married Oct. 10, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.