 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ENGAGEMENT: Keith Compton and Emilee Greenwell
0 comments
editor's pick
ENGAGEMENT

ENGAGEMENT: Keith Compton and Emilee Greenwell

{{featured_button_text}}
compton, greenwell, eng

Keith Compton and Emilee Greenwell

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Adrian and Donna Greenwell of Casey announce the engagement of their daughter Emilee Greenwell to Keith Compton, both of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is the son of Rick and Teri Compton of Cincinnati.

The bride-elect is a 2008 graduate of Casey-Westfield High School; and a 2014 graduate of Saint Louis University as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. She is currently employed as a Physical Therapist at Tri Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Cincinnati.

Her fiancé is a 2008 graduate of Elder High School, and a 2014 graduate of Saint Louis University as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He is currently employed as a Physical Therapist at Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati.

They plan to be married Oct. 10, 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News