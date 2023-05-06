Logan Pedigo and Lynsey Overton

MATTOON — Lynsey Overton of Mattoon and Logan Pedigo of Sullivan announce their engagement.

She is the daughter of Chris and Ashli Overton of Mattoon.

He is the son of Clarke and Mikki Pedigo of Sullivan.

The bride-elect is a 2020 graduate of Mattoon High School and a 2023 graduate of Lake Land College with a degree in nursing. She is currently employed at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Her fiancé is a 2018 graduate from Sullivan High School and a 2022 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a degree in construction management. He is currently employed at Arclight Contractors as an assistant project manager.

They plan to be married on June 24, 2023.