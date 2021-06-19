ENGAGEMENT: Sawyer Overton and Paige Swango

Sawyer Overton and Paige Swango

MATTOON — Sawyer Overton and Paige Swango, both of Mattoon, announce their engagement.

He is the son of Chris and Ashli Overton of Mattoon. She is the daughter of Kurt and Christina Swango of Charleston.

The bride-elect is a 2018 graduate of Charleston High School and a 2021 graduate of Parkland College with a degree in nursing. She is currently employed as a nurse at OSF Urgent Care.

Her fiancé is a 2017 graduate of Mattoon High School and a 2019 graduate of Lake Land College with a degree in agriculture production. He is currently employed at Overton Farms and Daily Feed and Seed.

They plan to be married Aug. 7, 2021.

