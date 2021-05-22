ENGAGEMENT: Stuart Nunn and Lindsay Francis

Stuart Nunn and Lindsay Francis

DIETERICH — Stuart Nunn of Cave City, Ky. and Lindsay Francis of Dieterich announce their engagement.

He is the son of Douglas and Merrie Nunn of Midlothian, Va.; She is the daughter of Sam and Jill Francis, formerly of Windsor and Mattoon, currently of Dieterich, and granddaughter of Dale and the late Linda Normile of Windsor.

The bride-elect received her bachelors degree in 2015 and her masters degree in 2017, both at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She is currently employed at Dieterich Bank.

Her fiancé graduated from Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky., in 2011. He is currently farm manager for the Nunn family beef cattle farm in Kentucky.

They plan to be married June 12, 2021.

