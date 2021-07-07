 Skip to main content
Five Mile House hosting free activities Sunday

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting free activities during an open house on Sunday, July 11. 

The event will include a contemporary bluegrass performed by Flat Mountain from 1 to 2:30 p.m. 

Shortly after the musical performance, visitors can attend Carolyn Cloyd's presentation titled, "Suffragettes 100th Anniversary, Women's Vote Then and Now." The presentation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. 

Throughout the day, children's activities will be available and the Five Mile House Spinners will put on demonstrations.

