Five Mile House hosting free activities Sunday

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting free activities during an open house on Sunday, July 11.
The event will include a contemporary bluegrass performed by Flat Mountain from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Shortly after the musical performance, visitors can attend Carolyn Cloyd's presentation titled, "Suffragettes 100th Anniversary, Women's Vote Then and Now." The presentation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, children's activities will be available and the Five Mile House Spinners will put on demonstrations.