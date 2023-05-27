Benjamin Louis Geisler of Mattoon to Holly Clair Higgins of Charleston
Richard Earl Tresner, Jr. to Amy Jo Saunders, both of Charleston
Jackie Ray Elliott, Jr. to Emily Nichole Evans, both of Martinsville
Will Christian Sharp to Rachel Lynn Cox, both of Nashville, Tennessee.
Lowell Owen Gillespie to Zella Kay Amyx, both of Charleston
Clayton Curtis Whittaker to Falisha Lynn Murphy, both of Mattoon
Grant Taylor to Rachael Marie Boyer, both of Mattoon
Garden Fest, Artworks and the Class Pack Car Show were all held Saturday in Mattoon parks.