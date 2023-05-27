Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Benjamin Louis Geisler of Mattoon to Holly Clair Higgins of Charleston

Richard Earl Tresner, Jr. to Amy Jo Saunders, both of Charleston

Jackie Ray Elliott, Jr. to Emily Nichole Evans, both of Martinsville

Will Christian Sharp to Rachel Lynn Cox, both of Nashville, Tennessee.

Lowell Owen Gillespie to Zella Kay Amyx, both of Charleston

Clayton Curtis Whittaker to Falisha Lynn Murphy, both of Mattoon

Grant Taylor to Rachael Marie Boyer, both of Mattoon

