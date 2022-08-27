 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Cristopher Lloyd Beck to Mary Margaret Smith, both of Charleston

Brock Christopher McWhorter to McKenzie Victoria Pschirrer, both of Mattoon

