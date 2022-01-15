 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses

Adam Josiah Boyle to Brooke Renee Rieck, both of Mattoon.

Zachary Michael Anderson to Bridget Joanne Batson, both of Charleston.

Francis Louis Lucchetti of Hillsdale, Michigan to Grace Elizabeth Mauck of Sullivan.

Christopher Allan Trail to Brooke Ashley Stevens, both of Trilla.

