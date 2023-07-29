Ronald James Carrell to Lori Jean Ryan, both of Mattoon
Reese Robert Lee Jones to Kyanna Danielle Irizarry, both of Charleston
Calvin Marc Bertrand to Mackenzie Leeann Pankey, both of Charleston
Shaun Patrick Miller of Casey to Andrew Elizabeth Burton of Humboldt
Shawn Lynn Dossey to Stephanie Louise Jayne, both of Greenup
