Coles County marriage licenses

Mohammed Mujeeb Ahmed of Urbana to Kaitlin Michelle Mounts of Charleston
John Wesley Mefford to Jayme Lynn Florida, both of Altamont
Britton Dale Kettelkamp of Nokomis to Macey Rich Welton of Mattoon
Ethan Lane Bartimus of Bethany to Grace Elizabeth Earp of Mattoon
Daniel Joel Klapp to Mia Nicole Prather, both of Mattoon
Gabe Michael Smith of Oakland to Halie Elizabeth Rhoades of Sullivan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today