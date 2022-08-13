 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Mohammed Mujeeb Ahmed of Urbana to Kaitlin Michelle Mounts of Charleston

John Wesley Mefford to Jayme Lynn Florida, both of Altamont

Britton Dale Kettelkamp of Nokomis to Macey Rich Welton of Mattoon

Ethan Lane Bartimus of Bethany to Grace Elizabeth Earp of Mattoon

Daniel Joel Klapp to Mia Nicole Prather, both of Mattoon

Gabe Michael Smith of Oakland to Halie Elizabeth Rhoades of Sullivan

