Brian Eugene Sencer to Jamese Natae McLendon, both of Quincy
Michael Howard Bennett to Ashley Nicole Orr, both of Mattoon
Dakota Alexander Bernette Ferris to Nichole Diamond Shupe, both of Toledo
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today