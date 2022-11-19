Coles County marriage licenses

Jonathan Christan Marcus to Sydney Nicole Eastin, both of Charleston
Avery Gene Vahling to Mollie Elizabeth Auer, both of Mattoon
Cory Charles Bentley to Aubrie Claire McMichaels, both of Mattoon
Kyler Eugene Tyron to Destiny Desiree Dawn Decker, both of Mattoon
Shawn David Spangler to Chrystol Lynne England, both of Humboldt
