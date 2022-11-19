 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Jonathan Christan Marcus to Sydney Nicole Eastin, both of Charleston

Avery Gene Vahling to Mollie Elizabeth Auer, both of Mattoon

Cory Charles Bentley to Aubrie Claire McMichaels, both of Mattoon

Kyler Eugene Tyron to Destiny Desiree Dawn Decker, both of Mattoon

Shawn David Spangler to Chrystol Lynne England, both of Humboldt

