MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Christopher Daniel Ballinger to Tricia Emily Smith, both of Neoga

Christopher Walter Hartbank to Diana Renee Smith, both of Mattoon

Joseph Kirk Coulton to Sarah Nicole Mummel, both of Charleston

Jeremy Aloysius Repking of Teutopolis to Makenzie Ryann Floyd of Effingham

Brian Hurshal Spurling of Jacksonville, Fla. to Tamela Joyce Snow of Neoga

Jerry Lee Harrison to Lisa Mae Pierce, both of Lerna

Jeremy Allan Moxley to Kirsten Richelle Wickman, both of Mattoon

Brayton Neal Sparrow to Paige Nicole Edwards, both of Neoga

