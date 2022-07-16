 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Derek Robert Schultz to Alexandra Layne Young, both of Mattoon

Luke Joseph Buescher to Megan Elise Fisher, both of Charleston

Kyle Alvin Barrow to Megan Elizabeth Hjort, both of Charleston

