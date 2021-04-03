Coles County marriage licenses Clint Walker Apr 3, 2021 30 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy Alfonzo Range II and Brica Tylyne Holsapple, both of CharlestonDale E. Porter and Sherri L. Gadberry, both of Mattoon Gas prices 1988: Super Pantry claims when their price reduction hit 69.9 centers that it ended the Mattoon gas war. file photo IL central depot 1977: This three-story building has served Illinois Central and Amtrak passengers in Mattoon for a half-century. file photo IL central railroad 1971: Crowds like this one in Mattoon in 1971 can still be seen along some Amtrak routes. file photo Kraft 1989: Kraft Foods plant where the Lender's Bagels are made. file photo Lake Land Boulevard 1987: 57 trees were cut down on Lake Land Boulevard started a campaign to end the great number of trees cut down for no good reason by Dr. Stanley Thiel. file photo Lake Mattoon 1958: The new impounding reservoir about one mile west of Neoga is nearing completion and will be known as Lake Mattoon. file photo S&K 1990: Controller Don Portugal, left, and vice president Gary Stacey outside the Mattoon tool and supply firm of S&K Power Tool and Supply Corp. file photo Sculpture "In Southern Crossing" 1988: Dann Nardi's sculpture "In Southern Crossing" inspires some Mattoon residents to appreciate such an artistic endeavor, while others are left scratching their heads in bewilderment. file photo St. John Lutheran 1956: Recent dedication of the new $400,000 St. John's Lutheran Church. The first church was established in 1893 in what is now the Union Congregational Church. The congregation in 1921 purchased the present church at 14th St. and Broadway. file photo Wesley Towers 1977: This brightly-colored Patio Room is one of two restaurants the public an enjoy at Wesley Towers. The six-story Wesley Towers may be a retirement home but the first floor was designed to serve the community. file photo 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Marriage Licenses Timothy Alfonzo Range Ii Dale E. Porter Sherri L. Gadberry Coles County Marriage License Charleston Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Author email Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story