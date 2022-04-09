 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses

Blackie Michael Veach of Charleston to Sandra Maria Ross of Mattoon

Nathaneil Jemael Cobbs and Lisa Rene Contreras, both of Mattoon

Jackson Scott Ritter and Caitlin Diane Couch, both of Mattoon

Lawayne Alan Schrock and Lavina Rose Yoder, both of Arcola

