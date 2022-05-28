 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Christopher Eugene Pouder to Brook Lynn Crooker, both of Mattoon

Brett Mitchell Shuff to Teri Lea Bryant, both of Mattoon

Lukas Wayne Roberts to Lauren Kaye Green, both of Crookston, Minn.

Cody Shane Sipes to Kelsey Leann Elliott, both of Sullivan

