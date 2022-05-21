 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Calvin Joseph Wilson to Ethan Kyle Richardson, both of Charleston

Rolando Rodriguez to Sharmalyn Trail, both of Mattoon

Dillon Ray Nelson of Sullivan to Jennifer Joy Strowmatt of Mattoon

Kyle James Swanson to Cameron Michelle Annis, both of Edwardsville

Bryan Christopher Fuson to Alexis Danyelle Mae Gustafson, both of Mattoon

Stephen Tyler Crittenden Whitlock to Rachel Taylor Fishel, both of North Carolina

Drew Marcus Smith to Lauren Elizabeth Pentzien, both of Midland, Texas

Alex Jay Aitken to Erika Raelynn Workman, both of Charleston

Jerry Joseph Dice to Stefanie Niccole Haynes, both of Charleston

Wade Lee Walters to Emily Marie Reynolds, both of Charleston

