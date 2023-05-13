Derek William Fitt to Sarah Elizabeth Amerson, both of Gays
Jake Rauch Crandall to Emily Anne Willis, both of Charleston
Matthew Brandon Brewer to Cheyanne Marie Conner, both of Sullivan
James Preston Lynch of Gays to Laura Lynn Carroll of Mattoon
Brenden Keith Applegate of Charleston to Angela Mary Risinger of Morton
Isaac Craig Clodfelder to Jessica Lynn White, both of Mattoon
Joseph Robert Cameron Gray to Jewel Leeann Smith, both of Mattoon
Brodi Michael Grens to Amber Mae Marie Placek, both of Mattoon
Blake Alexzander Montz to Jolynn Michelle Kindel, both of Charleston
Luke Ryan Spencer to Gabriella Alexus Rose Hopkins, both of Arcola
Garden Fest, Artworks and the Class Pack Car Show were all held Saturday in Mattoon parks.