Derek William Fitt to Sarah Elizabeth Amerson, both of Gays

Jake Rauch Crandall to Emily Anne Willis, both of Charleston

Matthew Brandon Brewer to Cheyanne Marie Conner, both of Sullivan

James Preston Lynch of Gays to Laura Lynn Carroll of Mattoon

Brenden Keith Applegate of Charleston to Angela Mary Risinger of Morton

Isaac Craig Clodfelder to Jessica Lynn White, both of Mattoon

Joseph Robert Cameron Gray to Jewel Leeann Smith, both of Mattoon

Brodi Michael Grens to Amber Mae Marie Placek, both of Mattoon

Blake Alexzander Montz to Jolynn Michelle Kindel, both of Charleston

Luke Ryan Spencer to Gabriella Alexus Rose Hopkins, both of Arcola

Watch now: Mattoon hosts 3 special events in 3 parks Saturday Garden Fest, Artworks and the Class Pack Car Show were all held Saturday in Mattoon parks.