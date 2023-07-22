Matthew Edward Ashby to Mackenzie Paige Kirby, both of Mattoon
Jonathan Patrick Nave to Skyler Ray Vaughn Cox, both of Findlay
Charles Otis Redford to Darci Louise Shadow, both of Allenville
Jacob Anthony Huss to Kyndall Rae Larson, both of Charleston
Bradley Thomas Ackers of Bethany to Nicole Lynn Swinford of Charleston
Korey Rashad Coleman to Emily Theressa Hurley, both of Mattoon
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
