 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Gerald Matthew Bullard and Crystal Dawn Humes, both of Charleston

Benjamin Thorn Larson of Bloomington and Emily Marie Anderson of Casey

Randall Wayne Strohl and Vicki Bobette Marshall, both of Charleston

Lisa Dawn Ford and Cassidy Nichol Felgenhauer-Drumm, both of Oakland

Paul Eugene Diener and Sara Elizabeth Davis, both of Mattoon

Gerald Ray Herschberger of Arthur and Rhoda Ann Kaufman of Humboldt

Braden Thomas Smith of Mattoon and Isabella Catherine Ratliff of Fairland, Ind.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News