Coles County marriage licenses

Gerald Matthew Bullard and Crystal Dawn Humes, both of Charleston
Benjamin Thorn Larson of Bloomington and Emily Marie Anderson of Casey
Randall Wayne Strohl and Vicki Bobette Marshall, both of Charleston
Lisa Dawn Ford and Cassidy Nichol Felgenhauer-Drumm, both of Oakland
Paul Eugene Diener and Sara Elizabeth Davis, both of Mattoon
Gerald Ray Herschberger of Arthur and Rhoda Ann Kaufman of Humboldt
Braden Thomas Smith of Mattoon and Isabella Catherine Ratliff of Fairland, Ind.
