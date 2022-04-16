Coles County marriage licenses

Gavin Michael Lewis to Alexanderia Joy Cromwell, both of Mattoon
Matthew Bruce Grafton to Teresa Marlene Urie, both of Mattoon
Logan N. Beals to Kelelia L. Prinkcko, both of Charleston
Ian Robert Herman Fauke to Allison Marie Prater, both of Mattoon
Marland Dale Rush, Jr. to Trina Arlene Kemper, both of Charleston
