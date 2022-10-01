Coles County marriage licenses

Johnny Joe Brown, Jr. to Kaley Sue Rader, both of Charleston

Max Selene to Fox Selene, both of Lerna

Samuel Lawrence Gross of Westfield to Haley Michelle Oakley of Toledo

Steven August Dobrzykowski of South Bend, Ind. to Melinda Dawn Willenborg of Mattoon

Jacob William Pope to Kimberly Theresa Turner, both of Charleston

Blake Michael Hooper to Kaylee Elizabeth Nottmeyer, both of Charleston

Phillip Eugene Albin of Sullivan to Tina Marie Weaver of Charleston

Caelan David Ryder of Neoga to Angellica Kathleen Rae Cervantez of Charleston

Chase Alexander Rich to Mary Margaret Jackson, both of Charleston

Brett Michael Winslow to Ashlyn Nicole Dillow, both of Charleston

Dustin James Clodfelder to Erin Marie Smitley, both of Mattoon.