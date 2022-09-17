Coles County marriage licenses

Brandon Tyler Browning to Elizabeth Kay Rash, both of Newton
Gunner Thomas Davis to Lindzie Elizabeth Douglas, both of Mattoon
Evan William Himes to Tabitha Lynn Winnett both of Mattoon
Peter Daniel Stanley to Hilary Paige Spitz, both of Mattoon
Jesse Lee Fryman to Ashley Marie Berthelette, both of Mattoon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today