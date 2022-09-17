 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Brandon Tyler Browning to Elizabeth Kay Rash, both of Newton

Gunner Thomas Davis to Lindzie Elizabeth Douglas, both of Mattoon

Evan William Himes to Tabitha Lynn Winnett both of Mattoon

Peter Daniel Stanley to Hilary Paige Spitz, both of Mattoon

Jesse Lee Fryman to Ashley Marie Berthelette, both of Mattoon

