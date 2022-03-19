 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County marriage licenses

Jamario Edwin Johnson of Urbana to Jera Tyann Johnson of Charleston

Derek Abel VanMeter to Nigel Kwame Headley, both of Charleston

Michael James Abbott to Angela Lynn Jordan, both of Mattoon

Jack Cline Jr. to Savanna Leigh Berryman, both of Greenup

Shawn Michael Donaldson to Tana Annette Caryer, both of Charleston

Christian Alexander Herrington to Passion Diane Snyder, both of Oakland

