Coles County marriage licenses

Jamario Edwin Johnson of Urbana to Jera Tyann Johnson of Charleston
Derek Abel VanMeter to Nigel Kwame Headley, both of Charleston
Michael James Abbott to Angela Lynn Jordan, both of Mattoon
Jack Cline Jr. to Savanna Leigh Berryman, both of Greenup
Shawn Michael Donaldson to Tana Annette Caryer, both of Charleston
Christian Alexander Herrington to Passion Diane Snyder, both of Oakland
