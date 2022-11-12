 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Billy Paul Walsh to Robin Joy Mills, both of Charleston

Michael Sean Strack to Heather Maude Leichty, both of Mattoon

Kyle Thomas Coulom to Chelsee Rae Bushue, both of Mattoon

Ryan Matthew Yaw to Sadie Aileen Oakley, both of Mattoon

Nicholas R. Miller to Sharmista Kay Keller, both of Charleston

