Coles County marriage licenses

Billy Paul Walsh to Robin Joy Mills, both of Charleston
Michael Sean Strack to Heather Maude Leichty, both of Mattoon
Kyle Thomas Coulom to Chelsee Rae Bushue, both of Mattoon
Ryan Matthew Yaw to Sadie Aileen Oakley, both of Mattoon
Nicholas R. Miller to Sharmista Kay Keller, both of Charleston
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
