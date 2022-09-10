Coles County marriage licenses

Burim Sadiku to Michaela Diane Flick, both of Charleston
Lavern Ray Herschberger to Esther Miller, both of Arcola
Steven Lynn Martin to Cherry Dawn Wishard, both of Mattoon
Blayne Jacob Lawyer to Taylor Leigh Wagner, both of Mattoon
Ryan James Haggerty of Peoria to Brittany Janet Hayward of Mattoon
