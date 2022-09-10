 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Burim Sadiku to Michaela Diane Flick, both of Charleston

Lavern Ray Herschberger to Esther Miller, both of Arcola

Steven Lynn Martin to Cherry Dawn Wishard, both of Mattoon

Blayne Jacob Lawyer to Taylor Leigh Wagner, both of Mattoon

Ryan James Haggerty of Peoria to Brittany Janet Hayward of Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News