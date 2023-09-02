Myles Braden Nichols to Valerie Dawna Wiggs, both of Charleston
Grant Franklin Gough to Monica Beth Monroe, both of Charleston
Joshua Samuel Blackwell to Kaitlin Marie Rund, both of Arcola
Christian Lee Ryder of Neoga to Bayleigh Katherine Grimes of Charleston
Tyler Linder Cole to Alyssa Nicole Lawson, both of Mattoon
Josue Pucheta Delgado to Kimberly Dawn Bosel, both of Mattoon
