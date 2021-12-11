 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Johnathan David White of Charleston and Chloe Lynne Anderson of Mattoon

Dylan Thomas Cole and Bailey Lane Sharpmack, both of Charleston

Joseph Michael Finley and Bethany Jayne Williams, both of Charleston

Corey Alan Galbreath and Cindi Lynn Carver, both of Charleston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News