Coles County marriage licenses

Remington Gage Morrison of Mattoon to Lynae Deanne Padrick of Lerna
Philip Eugene O'Neal Brewer to Shawna Michelle Fiscus, both of Charleston
William Milo Gibson to Tabitha Nicole Craig, both of Mattoon
Tony Lugene Martin to Ana Cecilia Jean Yan, both of Charleston
Randy Wayne Tilford of Mattoon to Sharon Elaine Stephens of Effingham
John Marshall Covington to Tracy Jean Albin, both of Toledo
Mathew James Bradley Evans to Kaylee Marie Brooks, both of Charleston
Gabriel Alexander Blair to Brittaney Marie Douglas, both of Mattoon
Jacob Daniel Hannah to Mercedes Dawn Sigler, both of Charleston
Adam Zachary Bricker to Jessica Elise Menard, both of Mattoon