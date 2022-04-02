 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Darrell Wayne Barnes of Mattoon to Janice Kay Cloyd of Lerna

Joseph Allen Lee Rader of Mattoon to Stormie Talyne Koch of Mattoon

Aarran Leon Faux-Winstanley of Charleston to Ashlyn Mileek Bedonie of Charleston

Edwin William Tristan of Charleston to Beca Toberman of Charleston

Jamario Julius Moore of Champaign to Lacey Nicole French of Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News