Coles County marriage licenses

Josh William Johnston to Stephany Ann Gentry, both of Mattoon

William Gene Orr to Alice May Johnson, both of Mattoon

Bayron Arturo Pu Perez of Charleston to Breanna Diane Chagala of Villa Grove

James Wesley Doss to Wendy Ann Hale, both of Charleston

