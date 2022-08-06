 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Jacob Alexander Wacker of Hoyleton to Justin Matthew Norris of Bethany

Sean Christepher Vaz to Sandrine R. Lassau, both of Mattoon

Andrew Jacob McGinnis to Skyler Nichole Harford, both of Charleston

Eldon Eugene Schrock of Arthur to Anita Kay Herschberger of Arcola

Matthew Clark Tate to Tracee Lynn Young, both of Mattoon.

