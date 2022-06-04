 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

Matthew Blaine Snoddy to McKenzie Kaye Vilardo, both of Charleston

Timothy Tell Spidle of Mattoon to Alexis Kay King of Sikeston, Mo.

Matthew Stephen Woelber to Kassandra Dee Wilson, both of Charleston

Adam Richard Willaredt to Bryanna Marie Lafine, both of Mattoon

Dennis Wade Mitchell to Rachael Virginia Schlosberg, both of Mattoon

