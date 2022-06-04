Coles County marriage licenses

Matthew Blaine Snoddy to McKenzie Kaye Vilardo, both of Charleston
Timothy Tell Spidle of Mattoon to Alexis Kay King of Sikeston, Mo.
Matthew Stephen Woelber to Kassandra Dee Wilson, both of Charleston
Adam Richard Willaredt to Bryanna Marie Lafine, both of Mattoon
Dennis Wade Mitchell to Rachael Virginia Schlosberg, both of Mattoon
