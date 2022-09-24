 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Jeffrey Shane Connelly to Brandi Marie Aiston, both of Mattoon

Cody Lee Baird to Keri Lynn Cox, both of Mattoon

Tyler Joshua Sibigtroth to Sydney McKay Adams, both of Charleston

Raymond Hughes Cobert to Jessica Anne Milburn, both of Charleston

James Russell Lindsey to Kyndal Leigh Chapman, both of Charleston

Andrew Blake Brown to Taylor Paige Mahnke, both of Oakland

John Conrad Hagen of Mattoon to Natasha Aaron Stortzum of Windsor

Robert Warren Ketchum, III to Mikala Nicole Couch, both of Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News