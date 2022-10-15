 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Coles County marriage licenses

  • 0

Donald Louis to Naftha Destin, both of Charleston

Corey Dean Miller to Laura Lynn Carter, both of Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News